Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

According to the party, Haasan has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan addresses during an election rally in Chennai on 26/11/20, Tuesday (ANI/FILE Photo)
Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi.

According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.

MNM spokesperson Murali Appas told PTI that party workers, led by their leader Haasan, would take part in the Gandhi-led foot march in the national capital. “Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers,” he said.

Chaired by Haasan, MNM’s administrative and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held here on Sunday.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:03:55 pm
The era of free data is over — the law is coming for Big Tech

