Kamal Haasan to be MNM’s ‘permanent’ president, resolves party

MNM founder Kamal Haasan is now appointed as permanent president of the party. (File Photo)

The Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Thursday, authorised its chief to decide on the party’s electoral strategy for the coming Assembly polls and announced he will be its “permanent president.”

“Haasan has invested his talent, profession, wealth and fame for the welfare of the Tamil people,” the party’ General Convention, which met under him here, said.

“Mr Kamal Haasan will function as MNM’s permanent president from today onwards, acceding to the request of the GC members,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said. Further, it unanimously authorised him to take a call on any party-related decisions.

“This included electoral alliance, poll strategy and selection of candidates, among others,” the party said.

A number of other resolutions were also adopted in the meeting, including opposing any efforts by the central BJP government to “impose Hindi and Sanskrit” on Tamil people. The MNM said it will resist any such move.

Referring to liquor sales being nationalised in the state, the party said it was not the job of the government to sell alcohol and demanded that free rehabilitation centres should be opened in all places.

With the election to state Assembly likely in the next two months, the party urged the Election Commission to prevent distribution of money and gifts and ensure free and fair polls.