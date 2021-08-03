Kamal Haasan says demand for Kongu Nadu state comes from ‘corporate company’ BJP

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan Tuesday slammed the BJP, terming it a corporate company. Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Haasan alleged that the party is trying to privatise resources.

Asked about reported demands for a Kongu Nadu state, he said: “I am seeing it as a political slogan, not people’s demand. It is coming from a corporate company. Earlier there used to be the East India Company, now they are creating a North India company. I firmly believe that the people will not allow such a move.”

On the Pegasus row-triggered protests in the parliament, he said the BJP cannot be a surveillance government. “You cannot look into my personal life… If the previous government had done it, even they are wrong,” Haasan said.

When asked about the decision of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP to protest against Karnataka on the Mekedatu issue, Haasan said, “I have essayed more double roles than any other actor in India. I have done that in close to 25 films, I can easily spot if somebody plays a double role and this is one. Though both have different names, they are just the Centre’s puppets.”

Haasan had reached Coimbatore Sunday to thank citizens who had voted for him in the recently held assembly election. The MNM chief had contested from Coimbatore (South) in the 2021 assembly polls and lost to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan by just 1,728 votes.

Replying to a query on what pushed him to go ahead with his party despite the defeat, Haasan said that if he had thought of quitting after a loss, he wouldn’t have continued in cinema.

“I learned more things in cinema through my defeats than through success. It served as a stepping stone. Similarly, the defeat in Coimbatore is a good lesson of hope. I am not here for votes alone, I am here for political change, I am a neo-polityculturist,” Haasan explained.

On the DMK government’s handling of Covid-19, the actor said the party is doing its best but can do much more and that the MNM is here to remind them of it. Further, Haasan said his party could join the opposition bloc against the ruling BJP at the Centre if invited.

Earlier in the day, Haasan participated in several welfare schemes organised on behalf of his party. On Monday, he had submitted a memorandum to the Coimbatore District Collector urging him to resume Grama Sabha meetings.