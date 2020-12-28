Kamal Haasan releases ‘bribe card’, alleges corruption in all government departments

When asked whether there is a possibility of forming a third front, Haasan said they are the third factor in Tamil Nadu politics and he will announce the details of his party's alliance in January. (Express photo)

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Monday released a bribe tariff card which lists out the rate of bribe allegedly collected for various services provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

The MNM leader, who often states ‘Honesty as MNM’s Ideology,’ unveiled the bribery list while addressing reporters in Tiruchirapalli where he took part in several events organised by the party cadres. Haasan has been visiting various districts ahead of the 2021 state Assembly election.

Rebutting Chief Minister Edappadi’s claim that the state is progressing in the right direction under his government, Haasan said the state is deep-rooted in corruption as one has to pay bribes in all government offices.

“If a child is born in a government hospital, people need to pay 300 rupees if it is a female child and 500 for a male child. To acquire the birth certificate, they need to pay 200 rupees if it is a female child and 500 if it is a male child. For the community certificate, it is 500 rupees for men and it can go up to 3000 rupees for women. In the RTO office, women need to pay 1000 rupees and men need to pay 5000 rupees to acquire a license. To obtain a passport, one needs police verification and 500 rupees have to be paid for that. For ration cards, it is 1,000 rupees, and to get land registered a person needs to pay 10,000 rupees. For transferring the Patta, up to 30,000 rupees needs to be provided as bribery,” alleged Haasan.

He said the situation will change through transparent governance and if his party gets elected, everything would be digitised and paper-less which will avoid long-queues in government offices.

When asked whether there is a possibility of forming a third front, Haasan said they are the third factor in Tamil Nadu politics and he will announce the details of his party’s alliance in January.

On his constant criticism of Dravidian parties, Haasan said MNM is also a Dravidian party but it practices honesty. “Anyone who speaks Tamil is a Dravidian,” Haasan said.

Commenting on Rajinikanth’s political entry, Haasan reiterated that he wants his friend to take care of his health as that is more important than anything.