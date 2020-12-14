Kamal Haasan pitches for establishing Madurai as second capital of Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan also reiterated that he will contest in the upcoming election and will announce the constituency later.(Source: Kamal Haasan PR team)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan said if elected his party will take forward “the dream of the dream of former chief minister MGR” and establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. He also reiterated that he will contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in 2021 and that he will later announce the constituency.

Haasan, who kick-started his political campaign in Madurai — a place where he launched his party two years ago — has been addressing the party cadres, and other professional experts like Industrialists, entrepreneurs, lawyers at various events since Sunday

Hinting at a formation of a third-front under the leadership of MNM, Haasan said there could be splits and political realignment in the political alliances in the upcoming months.

When asked if he will join hands with actor Rajinikanth, who is scheduled to announce the details of his party launch on December 31, Haasan said that he had hinted at the possibility a year back and will now wait till December 31 to comment.

Stressing on the importance of electing a non-corrupt government, the MNM leader at various junctures during his campaign said the youths should come to politics and clean the menace the corrupt politicians have created. “If elected we will provide transparent governance and uplift the livelihood of the people residing in villages. A time will come where the people will flock towards the villages as they did towards the city,” Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan also attacked the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to deny him permission to campaign in selected areas saying a few tiny dams can never contain huge flood waves. He said his campaign will continue following the SOPs.

“All the politicians present around the state are cowards. People who are dishonest are cowards. The politicians who discounted us initially are now making a note of all the constituencies which we will win. In January we will tame the bull (indicating the traditional Jallikattu festival) and in May we will tame the corrupt people,” Haasan said.

Raising his voice against the voters for accepting cash for votes, Haasan said they will campaign with honesty as their ideology. As part of his four-day campaign, Kamal Haasan is scheduled to visit several districts of Tamil Nadu including Theni, Dindigul, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar, etc.

