‘Mr Hitler, this is not Germany’: Kamal Haasan hits out at Parliament’s censor order

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan on Thursday condemned the new list of unparliamentary terms released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Calling it an order that chokes “democracy”, he said: “Our honourable PM must understand that this is not Germany.”

The new booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat lists out a new set of unparliamentary terms, like drama, corruption, destructive force, shameful, incompetent, dictatorial, betrayal, anarchist etc, the use of which in both the Houses would lead to expulsion of the lawmakers.

“This is a typical act of choking democracy and freedom of expression. Pointing out any discrepancy is a privilege of a democracy and if that is not permitted, it is a direct mockery of our Constitution. If the honourable PM and the ministers are not open to criticisms or even opinions, does it mean that we are going back to monarchy where the king and his ministers would be only praised?” he asked.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Haasan said that someone who quotes Thiruvalluvar profusely must read the particular Thirukkural which states that if a king does not have anyone to point out the flaws, he will be ruined, even though there is no one to destroy him.