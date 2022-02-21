Kamal Haasan urges govt to hold area sabha, ward committee meetings; writes to TN Chief Secretary

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan submitted a petition to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu urging him to hold area sabhas and ward committee meetings that will enable active public participation in urban local bodies.

The move comes a day after Haasan demanded cancellation of the just-concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu and sought repolling alleging that false votes were cast and cash and gifts distributed rampantly to voters across the state. MNM members had on Sunday covered their eyes with a black cloth and staged a demonstration before the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission office.

“The real democracy that Gandhi and Ambedkar dreamed of and the real revolution that Anna (former CM Annadurai) wanted could flourish only if even the citizen from far corners of the States become a part of participatory democracy. With the urban local body elections just conducted and the elected representatives about to assume authority, we request you to formulate the necessary rules and regulations to implement area sabha and ward committee,” Haasan said in the petition.

Citing the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act 2010, he said the Act paves way for area sabhas and ward committees to be instituted for participative democracy in corporations and municipalities.

“It has been 11 years since the notification was issued but it remains only in paper because the rules are yet to be formed and notified. Almost half of the population in Tamil Nadu lives in urban local bodies and they are being denied participative democracy. Further, this amendment recommends area sabha and ward committee only for Corporations and Municipalities. Town panchayat has been excluded from this amendment. We request the Tamil Nadu Government to address this exclusion,” the actor-turned-politician said.

He added that MNM has consistently underlined the concepts of federalism as well as autonomy of local bodies. “We constantly reiterate autonomy in the local bodies. The participation of people during the grama sabhas clearly tells us the importance of local bodies. Hence, this petition comes as a request to enable the local bodies to start functioning with absolute powers.”

The MNM leader noted that local bodies which function using taxpayers’ money should have a better role in participatory democracy, which is the foundational belief of his party.

Further, Haasan pointed out how the system has been successfully functioning in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka. The party requested the state government to get opinions and consensus from the people, NGOs, other political parties and experts through a plebiscite.

Earlier on Monday, Haasan hoisted the party flag at the MNM headquarters in Chennai marking the beginning of the fifth year of the party’s formation. Addressing cadres, he said they should invite more honest people, even from other parties. He said their next target should be the Lok Sabha polls and they should start working towards it.

“We are just stepping into the fifth year. It’s your duty to keep the party going for another 500 years,” Haasan noted.

Commenting on members who left the party and sought refuge in the ruling and opposition parties, Haasan said the members didn’t leave MNM but were removed by the high command itself. “They thought this place won’t be suitable for their commercial interest hence and they left. They are merchants and are now part of organisations better suited to their commercial interests.”