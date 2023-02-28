‘Our friendship beyond politics’: Kamal Haasan inaugurates photo exhibition ahead of Stalin’s 70th birthday

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan Tuesday inaugurated a photo exhibition on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Wednesday, March 1.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating the exhibition titled ‘Engal Mudhalvar Engal Perumai (Our Chief Minister Our Pride)’ in Chennai, Haasan said his friendship with Stalin is beyond politics and he has known the latter since the time he met him as former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s son.

Asked whether the visit is an indication that the MNM will join hands with the DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Haasan said the event was not the space to comment on it. “We should move the story only scene by scene and not jump to the climax directly,” he quipped.

Haasan said initiatives like this photo exhibition are important to make the current generation understand Stalin who made a significant mark in the history of Tamil Nadu politics. “It is one’s duty to keep recalling history as there are others waiting in the wings to distort it, especially if it is related to the history of Tamils,” he added.

The actor added that the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Indian 2’ is taking place round-the-clock, but he had set all that aside and arrived for the event considering its importance and due to his friendship with Stalin.

“We may not be very close friends, but we have also maintained a good friendship. On several occasions, we have been showing that our friendship is beyond politics. I have written this even in the note at the exhibition; being a son of a great leader may provide great happiness but it has its own set of challenges. The growth of Stalin from being a cadre to becoming the chief minister of a state shows not just his patience, but talent,” Haasan said.

The event organised by state Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Department P K Sekar Babu also saw the participation of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai Mayor R Priya, DMK functionaries and office-bearers of MNM.