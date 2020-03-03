Chennai: Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane collapse accident on film set

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan Tuesday appeared before the Commissioner’s office in Egmore in connection with a crane collapse accident on February 19 on the sets of his upcoming film Indian 2. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan Tuesday appeared before the Commissioner’s office in Egmore in connection with a crane collapse accident on February 19 on the sets of his upcoming film Indian 2.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan Tuesday appeared before the Commissioner’s office in Egmore in connection with a crane collapse accident that claimed the lives of three crew members on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ on February 19.

Two days after the incident, crane operator Rajan was arrested by the Nazarathpet police officials, hours before the case got transferred to the Central Crime Branch. A team led by Deputy Commissioner C Nagajothi began a probe of the incident.

On February 21, it was reported that Tamil Nadu Police will question film director S Shankar and Actor Kamal Haasan in connection with the accident. On February 28, director Shankar appeared before the officials and he was questioned for over three hours.

The accident occurred during the shooting of the film ‘Indian 2’ at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane holding heavy lighting equipment employed to erect the set crashed while the crew of ‘Indian 2’ was shooting a fight sequence. Three crew members including assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhusudhan Rao were crushed to death while ten other technicians were injured.

After the accident, the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) decided to impose guidelines to work with production houses and said it would co-operate only if safety measures were put in place for workers and insurance provided

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.