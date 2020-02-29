Kamal Haasan endorses ‘Enterprise model’ to revive Tamil Nadu’s economy

“A general lack of hunger and imagination fuelled by mere welfare and electoral politics has left the state wanting,” said Kamal Haasan. “A general lack of hunger and imagination fuelled by mere welfare and electoral politics has left the state wanting,” said Kamal Haasan.

In a bid to re-imagine Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan revealed Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) vision to revive the state’s economy. In an interaction with a select group of media in Chennai, Haasan said, “With the centrist Ideology, at MNM we are on a special mission to bring about a two-fold change – Re-Imagining Thamizh Nadu and Revolutionizing politics.”

The vision document focuses on various aspects of the enterprise economy like doling out mere benefits, providing a salary for housewives, eradicating poverty, empowering entrepreneurship spirit, etc. The MNM leader said a general lack of hunger and imagination fuelled by mere welfare and electoral politics has left the state wanting.

Haasan says MNM aims to make ‘enterprise’ the sole of the state’s politics and engine of the economy. According to the document, the enterprise economy seeks to eradicate poverty and generate jobs for those who are in the ambit of traditional jobs such as students and housewives. “Housewife itself is a big job and should be paid commensurately. Paying housewives for doing their job is an idea whose time has surely come and we shall ensure that,” Haasan said.

He added that qualified youths in the state will get appropriate work and not some odd jobs only if we stop doling out mere benefits and empower people with platforms to achieve more via ambition and enterprise. “Thamizh Nadu has always been the forefront of the development, but rampant corruption has belittled the state’s image and under-utilised it’s potential to create a thriving economy,” Haasan added.

Increasing Unemployment rate, TN is no more the Detroit of India

Haasan said that the unemployment rate in Tamil Nadu is at a high of 6.2 per cent. He said the state has lost its place of pride as ‘Detroit of India’ as it accounts only for 0.79 per cent of the total investment across the country and slipped into 12th position.

“We are 15th rank in the Ease of Doing Business Index. As per the NITI Aayog, the state has registered the largest decline in health index rankings from 3rd in 2015-16 to 9th in 2017-18.”

Claiming that 50 years of Dravidian rule that has served the state has run its course, the MNM leader said Tamil Nadu needs new energy and leadership to be counted amongst the top in the country. He said the state should make a much-needed shift from being a ‘welfare state to an enterprise state’.

He further claimed that enterprise is one of the greatest ideas that has ever occurred to mankind, defying the very essence of human society.

Met the editors of Thamizh media fraternity today and this is the vision I’ve shared with them.

My Vision for Reimagining Thamizh Nadu.#ReImaginingThamizhNadu pic.twitter.com/qYnIj7BFd1 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 28, 2020

Kamal Haasan claims that MNM’s brand of politics will stay away from the kind of crony capitalism. “The enterprise economy will be driven by the energy of youth by giving them maximum opportunities to unleash their potential to the fullest. My enterprise economy model will put Thamizh Nadu on the path to become USD 1 trillion GSDP (PPP) and transform Thamizh Nadu into 1 Trillion Nadu.”

He said the enterprise economy will touch farmers, road-side vendors, small-group participants and other small and big businessmen.

Citing countries like Japan and Singapore as a symbol of prosperity, Haasan said they were able to write new chapters in their history books on the back of the enterprise economy because they had visionary leaders who rose above petty politics and small interests.

“Our enterprise model will go down as the biggest socio-economic revolution ever in the history of Thamizh Nadu. It is a rode full of Empowerment, Education, Earning and most importantly, Enterprise,” Haasan added.

