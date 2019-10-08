Kamal Haasan condemns sedition case against celebs who wrote letter to PM on mob lynchings

Makkal Needhi Maiyam leader Kamal Haasan has come out in support of the 49 celebrities accused of sedition and has appealed to the higher courts to intervene in the matter. In a tweet on the issue, Haasan said, “The Prime minister seeks a harmonius India. His statements in the parliament confirms it. Should not the state and its law follow it in letter and spirit? 49 of my peers have been accused, of sedition, contradicting the PM’s aspirations.” (sic)

Advertising

His comments came in the wake of a sedition case being registered against 49 celebrities, including author Ramachandra Guha and filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Anurag Kashyap, who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in mob lynching cases across the country.

He also added, “I request as a citizen that Our Higher courts move in to uphold justice with Democracy and quash the case emanating from Bihar.”

I request as a citizen that Our Higher courts move in to uphold justice with Democracy and quash the case eminating from Bihar. (2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 8, 2019

Leading director Maniratnam, one of the 49 accused in the case, is related to Kamal Haasan. He is married to Suhashini, a niece of Kamal Haasan. Moreover, it was the 1987 Mani Ratnam-directorial Nayakan, a momentous film in which Kamal Haasan acted as a Mumbai don, that changed his career forever.