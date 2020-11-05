Kamal Haasan claims MNM third biggest party in TN, says will contest in 2021 assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan Thursday claimed Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is the third biggest party in Tamil Nadu and announced that he will be contesting in the 2021 assembly election.

Addressing the media in Chennai, two days ahead of his birthday, Kamal Haasan spoke about various issues in the state and threw an open invitation for honest people from other parties who want to join him in the race for change. Haasan, who held consultations with district secretaries of his party for the past four days, said days are not too far for MNM to become a national party.

“I am very to happy to inform you all that Makkal Needhi Maiam is the third biggest party in Tamil Nadu. I would like to reiterate what Gandhiji said, honesty is our strategy, it is our ideology. We invite honest people from other parties who are deprived of opportunities. One lakh people have joined us newly, our brand of politics is not a vendetta, it is politics of direction. We will lead the third-front when it is formed. I will contest in the upcoming assembly elections, MNM’s voice will be heard in the Tamil Nadu assembly,” Haasan said.

A few days ago, Kamal Haasan ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with Kazhagams, indicating both Dravidian parties AIADMK and DMK. In the press conference on Thursday, Haasan added that he will join hands with ‘good people’, however it is too soon to talk about the alliance. When asked whether ruling out an alliance with Dravidian parties meant an alliance with the BJP, Haasan said he meant ‘good people’.

He further said that he has never been a ‘B’ team as it is been claimed by few people and has always been in the ‘A’ team, both in cinema as well as in politics.

Haasan added that his party will do things exactly opposite to what the Dravidian parties had done. He said the candidates will be chosen based on what welfare measures they had done to the people of their locality and not based on their caste or how much money they have.

When asked about Rajinikanth, whose political entry is in a fix after he admitted about his fragile health amid the pandemic, Kamal Haasan said, “I have been in constant touch with Rajinikanth, we do discuss politics but not everything can be made public. He has to take the final call on his political entry, I cannot decide on that. As a friend, I would ask him to take care of his health, it is important. But at the same time, I want good people to come to politics,” he said.

When asked about the controversy surrounding Manusmirti and VetirVel Yatra, which had been flaring up in the state, Haasan said, “Manusmriti book is not in circulation and hence the criticism against it is unnecessary. If someone lays hands on the Constitution, then a protest will break out. There are so many things in culture, Sati was also part of it. Culture should change as in when required.”

Regarding VetriVel Yatra, Haasan added, “My focus is on how to get the Velai (job). Anybody can hold this Vel (Spear) but to create a job is the most important thing now in Tamil Nadu. I am happy that the government has denied permission for VetriVel Yatra. I thank the government for upholding the law and order in the state.”

M Murugnandam, a senior NMN leader, said their party has the ability to win close to 150 seats in the upcoming election. He said close to 68,000 booth committee members have been formed and they are in constant touch with the party high command. “In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam secured 16 lakh votes. In more than 100 areas, our party made a significant impact. These metrics give a clear picture that we are the third biggest party in the state,” he said.

Kamal Haasan said the cadres have begun the groundwork for the assembly election and he would be starting his campaign in Trichy and Madurai by this month.

