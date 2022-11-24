‘Will be discharged today’: Actor Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai’s Ramachandra hospital

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan (68) was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following a stomach ache on Wednesday, sources said.

Although the hospital is yet to release an official statement, sources said that the actor was admitted for a regular check-up and would be discharged today.

The actor was reportedly in Hyderabad before reaching Chennai on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2 and reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He is also busy with the party works ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He was last seen in his blockbuster flick Vikram.