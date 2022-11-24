scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

‘Will be discharged today’: Actor Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai’s Ramachandra hospital

Although the hospital is yet to release an official statement, sources said that the actor was admitted for a regular check-up and would be discharged today.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (File Photo)

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan (68) was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following a stomach ache on Wednesday, sources said.

Although the hospital is yet to release an official statement, sources said that the actor was admitted for a regular check-up and would be discharged today.

The actor was reportedly in Hyderabad before reaching Chennai on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2 and reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He is also busy with the party works ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...Premium
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...
More from Chennai

He was last seen in his blockbuster flick Vikram.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:32:01 am
Next Story

Director Rian Johnson explains what ‘Glass Onion’ means: ‘A mystery that’s not actually a mystery’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X