Kamal Haasan to campaign for Congress candidate in Erode bypoll

Kamal Haasan, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader who had earlier extended his support to the Congress candidate E V K S Elangovan in the Erode (East) bypoll, is set to campaign for him this week.

Haasan had earlier said he took the decision to support Elangovan, who is being backed by the DMK, for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and with the intention it shouldn’t benefit the opposing forces. He said when it comes to national importance, parties need to rub out the differences between them.

Meanwhile, as per the communiqué from the MNM, Haasan will be speaking in support of Elangovan on February 19. Haasan is set to campaign at Gandhi Statue, Karungalpalayam, Surampatti, Sampath Nagar, Veerapan Chattiram, and Agraharam from 5 pm to 7 pm.

With DMK ministers and other alliance leaders, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and others already involved in intense campaigning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is also likely to campaign for Elangovan on February 24 and 25.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit leader K Annamalai is also set to campaign for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu.

As many as 238 polling booths have been set up for the Erode (East) bypoll scheduled to take place on February 27.

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) keeping a close watch on the candidates and the parties to ensure no untoward incidents take place, 32 polling booths have been identified as sensitive ones. Tamil Nadu Special Police Force and the paramilitary forces will be engaged as part of security measures.

Advertisement

After scrutiny, the nominations of 77 candidates have been accepted to contest in the bypoll.

The counting of votes is set to take place on March 2.