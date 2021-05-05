Kalyanam, Mahatma Gandhi’s former personal secretary no more

Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary V Kalyanam during an interview with PTI in Chennai. (PTI Photo/File)

Mahatma Gandhi’s former personal secretary V Kalyanam died in Chennai on Tuesday, his daughter said.

Kalyanam (99) died due to old age related ailments, his younger daughter Nalini told PTI.

He was Gandhi’s personal secretary from 1943 to 1948, when the Mahatma was assassinated.

Kalyanam had earlier shocked the country by claiming Mahatma Gandhi did not utter the words ‘Hey Ram’ when he was assassinated 73 years ago, but later said he had been then misquoted.

“I never said Gandhiji did not say ‘Hey Ram’ at all. What I had said was I did not hear him saying ‘Hey Ram’,” he had told PTI earlier.

He said he “could not hear anything due to the commotion after the incident”.