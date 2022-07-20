Kallakurichi violence: SC refuses father’s plea for including doctor of his choice for girl’s postmortem

Updated: July 20, 2022 6:42:23 am
The Supreme Court on Tuesday did not agree to the plea of a man, whose 17-year-old daughter was found dead at a private residential school in Tamil Nadu, that a doctor of his choice is permitted to be part of a team of experts ordered by the Madras High Court to conduct a fresh postmortem on her body.
The death of the class 12 girl on July 13 in the premises of the residential school had sparked off violence in certain areas of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.
The Madras High Court, while taking strong note of violent incidents, had directed the state police chief to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.
It had also ordered a re-postmortem on the body of the girl. But a plea from the victim’s father to include a doctor of his choice to participate in the re-postmortem was turned down.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was urged by the father of the girl to let a doctor of his choice be included in the team of experts and his plea against the high court’s direction be listed for urgent hearing.
“Please stay the re-post mortem ordered by the high court, it will be held today,” the counsel for the father said.
“The high court has constituted a panel of doctors for conducting the post-mortem. Don’t you trust the high court,” the bench said, adding ”Sorry. We don’t allow that”.
The top court, however, agreed to hear the plea of the father against the high court order on July 21.
