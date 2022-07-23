scorecardresearch
Kallakurichi death case: Body collected by parents, last rites conducted amid tight security

The local police on Friday informed the Kaniyamoor residents that no one apart from the local residents would be allowed to participate in the final rights to prevent any untoward incident.

July 23, 2022 1:02:18 pm
Kallakurichi death, ambulance with body accidentThe ambulance carrying the girl's body met with an accident on Saturday morning. (Source: ANI)

In accordance with an order of the Madras High Court, the body of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead at a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district was collected by her parents Saturday morning. The last rights were conducted at her native village in Cuddalore district amid heavy security.

The police on Friday had said no one apart from residents of the village would be allowed to participate in the final rights, in order to prevent any untoward incident.

News agency ANI tweeted a video of the girl’s body reaching her native village.

This morning, the ambulance carrying the body to the village met with an accident some 10 km from Veppur on the Trichy Bypass road. Both the ambulance and its escort vehicle collided with a container lorry, reported ANI. No major injuries were reported.

The girl’s death had sparked violent protests in Kallakurichi on July 17. Alleging foul play, the family had moved the Madras High Court and Supreme Court, seeking to have the body examined by a doctor of their choice. The HC had ordered a second post-mortem by an independent panel, but quashed their plea. The Supreme Court, too, had refused to entertain their petition.

On Friday, Madras High Court had directed a team of doctors of Puducherry-based Jipmer to analyse the autopsy reports and submit its report within a month. It also ordered the family to collect the body, which was lying in a mortuary for about 10 days.

(With inputs from ANI)

