Kallakurichi student death: Suicide, not rape-murder, rules Madras HC, grants bail to five

The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to five officials of a residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakuruchi who were arrested in connection with the death of a Class 12 girl student, three days after it observed that “it was a clear case of suicide and not rape-murder”.

The news of the death of the 17-year-old student on July 13 had triggered violence, including stone-pelting at the school building and arson.

Referring to the report of a three-member team of doctors from JIPMER in Puducherry that went through the post-mortem reports, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said, “According to the post-mortem reports, there is not a shred of evidence that the deceased was raped or murdered.”

The court said it had ordered experts to study both the post-mortem reports as parents of the victim were not satisfied with the two postmortems, and that the conclusions of both autopsies were found to be true by the experts’ team. “…it is confirmed that there is no evidence to attract the offence under rape and murder,” the court said, while granting bail to five school officials, including teachers and administrators.

The court stated that it is an unfortunate and sorry state of affairs that teachers face threats from students and their parents. “It is very unfortunate that the petitioners were arrested and are under imprisonment for advising the students to study well. Even as per the suicide note, there is no evidence to show that the petitioners instigated the deceased…asking students to solve derivations or equations is part and parcel of the teaching and it would not amount to abetting suicide,” the court said.

“It is very clear that the deceased felt difficulties in solving equations of the chemistry subject,” the court said.

The death of the student had triggered widespread protests during which school building was ransacked and about a dozen school buses were set on fire. A police officer of IG rank was among those who were injured in the stone pelting.