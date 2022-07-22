Kallakurichi student death: School was running hostel without a license

July 22, 2022 9:33:53 am
The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) on Thursday held discussions with the district collector, superintendent of police and other officials of the Kallakurichi educational department over the death of a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide at the hostel of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem on July 13.
Following the meeting, Saraswathy Rangasamy, the chairperson of the Commission, while addressing the reporters, informed that the school had been running the hostel on its premises without a requisite license.
“During our visit, we found that they (school management) had been running the hostel without obtaining any permission, which is a violation. Three months ago, the district collector had given an advertisement in newspapers that those running hostels, not just for children but also for women, should obtain a valid license. However, this school hasn’t taken any measures to apply for it and it is a punishable offence,” she noted.
The officials who accompanied Rangasamy said that they should have registered as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, and they will recommend the police officials for an alteration in the FIR filed in connection with this case with the latest finding.
“The management had accommodated 24 girls in this unregistered hostel. Many in the state are running a hostel without obtaining a valid license and this should be a warning for them. Anyone running a hostel in their schools or privately for children and other women should register under the hostel registration act or else it will be punishable by upto three years in prison,” she stated.
