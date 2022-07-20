Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo Wednesday said he will visit Kallakurichi on July 27 to probe the unnatural death of a Class XII girl studying in a private school.

“I will be visiting kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu on 27 July to inquire into the case of suspicious death of a girl child in residential school,” he tweeted.

Notably, the death of the 17-year-old girl resulted in a law and order situation in Kallakurichi district a few days ago.

The CB-CID officials began their investigation Tuesday and later in the day, based on the directions of the Madras High Court, the director general of police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe rioting, arson and related incidents that took place at a private school on July 17 during the protest over the girl’s death.

As per the initial investigation of the police, the girl ended her life by jumping from the third floor of her hostel, allegedly after being tortured by some teachers.

Following the violence, the state government appointed Sravan Kumar Jatavath as the new collector of Kallakurichi replacing PN Sridhar. On the other hand, P Pakalavan replaced S Selvakumar as the superintendent of police.

Pakalavan, who visited the private school Wednesday, said they were in talks with the parents of the deceased girl. He added that the police were confident of cracking the case.

“The law and order situation is fine now. The people of Kallakurichi are lovable, peace-loving citizens. The place has been projected in a wrong manner due to one unfortunate incident. We will take steps to address it. The department’s job is to win over the trust and confidence of the people, we will work towards that. We will not leave out even a single input, we will study everything. They (school principal, correspondent and other teachers) have been remanded under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code for the time being. The Section will be altered based on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

When asked whether the private school will reopen soon, the officer said the education of girl children was important for the nation and it should not be disrupted at any cost. He added that they were working with the school education department to find a solution to the problem.