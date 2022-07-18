Kallakurichi student death: Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to form special teams to identify violent protestors

The Madras High Court on Monday directed Tamil Nadu government to form special teams to identify those who indulged in violence at a residential school on Sunday over the death of a girl student in the Kallakurichi district last week. The court has also ordered a fresh autopsy in the case.

Private schools in Tamil Nadu called for a shutdown on Monday condemning the violence. Prohibitory orders were imposed at several places in Kallakurichi Sunday after protesters clashed with police and indulged in arson.

Sources said that on Sunday morning, around 2,000 people gathered at the school – where the Class 12 student was found dead on Wednesday – in response to a protest call on social media by youth groups in the area.

The protesters set on fire at least 15 buses, including three police buses. Following the violence, Kallakurichi Collector P N Sridhar issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 until July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk and several places in Chinnasalem. Several people, including senior police officers, were injured in the violence at the residential school in Kaniyamoor, near Chinnasalem. Later in the day, the school principal and two school officials were arrested and the government transferred the suicide case to the CB-CID.

The student is suspected to have jumped to her death from the third floor of the school building. The autopsy report confirmed injuries on the girl’s body.