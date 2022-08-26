scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Kallakurichi girl suicide: School principal, four others granted bail by Madras HC

The Class XII girl of a private residential school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district was found dead in school hostel on July 13 under mysterious circumstances. The death triggered violence in which around 300 people were detained.

Close to 15 buses, including police buses, were set on fire by the protestors (Sourced image/Express)

The Madras High Court Friday granted bail to five persons, including the principal, teachers and administrators of a private school near Chinnasalem in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu who were arrested following the death of a Class XII student on July 13.

The High Court Friday heard the bail petitions moved by the five persons – Ravikumar (the private school’s correspondent), Shanthi (secretary), Sivasankaran (principal) and two other teachers Haripriya and Keerthika of the school.

The Class XII girl of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School was found dead in the school hostel on July 13 under mysterious circumstances. The death triggered violent protests in Tamil Nadu. Several buildings and vehicles of the residential school were set afire. ECR International School which also functions in the same compound was also vandalised.

Earlier, a bail application moved by the accused was dismissed by a Mahila Court in Villupuram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

According to PTI, the Madras High Court Tuesday directed the District Collector of Kallakurichi to consider the representation submitted by the school management, Latha Educational Society Kaniyamoor, to reopen its schools that were vandalised by rioters. Justice Abdul Quddose directed the respondent authorities to consider the representation and pass an order within 10 days.

The school management submitted that the labs, furniture, classrooms, computers and vehicles were vandalised and the estimated damage was around Rs 25 crore. But since they were not permitted to enter the school premises, they are not able to assess the extent of damage for replacing the furniture and open their institutions for their proper functioning, the petitioners said.

Read |Consider plea to renovate ransacked school in Kallakurichi: Madras HC tells district collector

They claimed that the education of nearly 3,500 students was affected due to the extensive damage on the school property. “Even though the classes are conducted online, the students who are mostly from rural areas are not able to make use of them for want of infrastructure. It was noted that the classes from IX to XII are conducted on temporary premises but the parents are insisting on conducting classes on school premises for the welfare of the students,” they said.

Advertisement

In the protest on July 17, several people, including senior police officers, were injured and the residential school was ransacked by the protestors. Close to 15 buses, including police buses, were set on fire by the protestors.

More from Chennai

Following this, the district administration issued prohibitory orders under section 144. A case was registered by the police and around 300 people were detained in connection with the violence. The case was transferred to the CB-CID on the request of the girl’s parents.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:38:19 pm
Next Story

Counting from left to right feels ‘natural’ – but new research shows our brains count faster from bottom to top

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Explained: Why a Chinese company has demanded Rs 443 cr in damages from India

Explained: Why a Chinese company has demanded Rs 443 cr in damages from India

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement