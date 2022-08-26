Kallakurichi girl suicide: School principal, four others granted bail by Madras HC

The Madras High Court Friday granted bail to five persons, including the principal, teachers and administrators of a private school near Chinnasalem in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu who were arrested following the death of a Class XII student on July 13.

The High Court Friday heard the bail petitions moved by the five persons – Ravikumar (the private school’s correspondent), Shanthi (secretary), Sivasankaran (principal) and two other teachers Haripriya and Keerthika of the school.

The Class XII girl of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School was found dead in the school hostel on July 13 under mysterious circumstances. The death triggered violent protests in Tamil Nadu. Several buildings and vehicles of the residential school were set afire. ECR International School which also functions in the same compound was also vandalised.

Earlier, a bail application moved by the accused was dismissed by a Mahila Court in Villupuram.

According to PTI, the Madras High Court Tuesday directed the District Collector of Kallakurichi to consider the representation submitted by the school management, Latha Educational Society Kaniyamoor, to reopen its schools that were vandalised by rioters. Justice Abdul Quddose directed the respondent authorities to consider the representation and pass an order within 10 days.

The school management submitted that the labs, furniture, classrooms, computers and vehicles were vandalised and the estimated damage was around Rs 25 crore. But since they were not permitted to enter the school premises, they are not able to assess the extent of damage for replacing the furniture and open their institutions for their proper functioning, the petitioners said.

They claimed that the education of nearly 3,500 students was affected due to the extensive damage on the school property. “Even though the classes are conducted online, the students who are mostly from rural areas are not able to make use of them for want of infrastructure. It was noted that the classes from IX to XII are conducted on temporary premises but the parents are insisting on conducting classes on school premises for the welfare of the students,” they said.

In the protest on July 17, several people, including senior police officers, were injured and the residential school was ransacked by the protestors. Close to 15 buses, including police buses, were set on fire by the protestors.

Following this, the district administration issued prohibitory orders under section 144. A case was registered by the police and around 300 people were detained in connection with the violence. The case was transferred to the CB-CID on the request of the girl’s parents.