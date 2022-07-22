scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Kallakurichi girl death: Madras HC directs JIPMER doctors to analyse girl’s autopsy report

Kallakurichi school girl death: The deceased girl's family finally accepted to take her body, lying in a mortuary for about 10 days, on Saturday.

Updated: July 22, 2022 1:33:41 pm
Kallakurichi school girl death, kallakurichi newsJustice N Sathish Kumar gave a direction to this effect when the matter was taken up today. (File)

The Madras High Court on Friday directed a team of doctors of Puducherry-based Jipmer to analyse the autopsy report of a class 12 girl, student of a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi and submit its report within a month.

Justice N Sathish Kumar gave a direction to this effect when the matter was taken up today.

The deceased girl’s family finally accepted to take her body, lying in a mortuary for about 10 days, on Saturday. State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah produced a copy of the orders of the Supreme Court, in connection with a plea from the family of the victim, whose death had sparked off violence in Kallakurichi on July 17.

The judge noted the SC order does not speak anything about the plea of P Ramalingam, the victim’s father, about a second post-mortem that included a doctor of the family’s choice.

The court said its orders passed on July 20 do not require any revision.

Earlier, the court pulled up the petitioner for insisting on his plea for another postmortem where a doctor of the family’s choice should be included.

“Don’t you have faith in the High Court. The team of doctors to conduct the second post-mortem was constituted only by this court and not by the government. So there will be no room for any foul play. The truth will come out shortly. Wait till then. The court can understand the pitiable plight of the parents, at the same time, one should think about the future of the thousands of students, who were studying in the school.” “The school was ransacked and damaged by the miscreants on July 17. Who will compensate the management. Further education of the students is under a question mark,” the judge observed Earlier, the forensic expert who participated in the re-postmortem, told the judge no variation was found by the team between the first and second autopsies.

The judge said both the autopsies were videographed. The parents can very well go through them and the video clippings, if they have any suspicion.

When Jinnah reiterated his plea for a specific direction to the parents to accept the girl’s body, the judge reminded the parents the body was in the mortuary for the 10th day today. “You make a positive decision. Take the body, conduct the last rites peacefully and let her soul rest in peace,” he added.

Heeding the court’s advice, Ramalingam submitted he would receive the body of his daughter on Saturday.

The 17-year old girl, studying in a private residential school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 km from here.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. CB-CID wing of the state police is now probing the case.

