Death of Kallakurichi girl: SC refuses to entertain father’s plea for doctor of his choice to conduct post-mortem

Hearing a case related to the death of a 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, the Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by her father seeking to include a doctor of his choice in the team of experts conducting a fresh post-mortem on the body. The girl was found dead in a residential school on July 13. Her death had sparked violent protests in the district.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narsimha Thursday asked the petitioner to either withdraw his plea or move the Madras High Court, which had ordered a second post-mortem on the body by a team of experts after hearing a plea by the father who suspected foul play.

“You’re saying hear me for the last 10 minutes. Bring all this to their (Madras HC) notice and ask for a third post-mortem? Why should we doubt three independent experts?” Justice Gavai said, reported Bar and Bench. “Either you withdraw and move HC since it is seized of the matter or we dismiss.”

The petitioner then withdrew the plea, reported PTI.

Hearing the case Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had dismissed the father’s plea for a doctor of his choice to be part of the team of experts.

The Madras High Court, too, while ordering the second post-mortem, had turned down a request by the victim’s father to include a doctor of his choice in the re-postmortem.

The death of the Class 12 girl on July 13 in the premises of a residential school had sparked off violence in certain areas of Kallakurichi district. The CB-CID officials had begun their investigation in to the case Tuesday. The same day, based on directions of the Madras HC, the director general of police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rioting, arson and related incidents that took place during the protests over the girl’s death.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo Wednesday said he would visit Kallakurichi on July 27 to probe the incident.