Tamil Nadu: Ramajeyam murder case returns to state police, government forms SIT

The sensational murder case of K N Ramajeyam, brother of senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister K N Nehru, is once again back to state police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the case.

The decision, informed before the Madras High Court Wednesday, comes in the wake of a failed CBI probe started in 2018.

The CBI probe, based on a case registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 302 (murder), is now back in the hands of an SIT of the state police following a recent petition by K N Ravichandran, the victim’s brother, complaining that there was no progress in the CBI probe.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the state CB-CID in November 2017 after an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

On the day of his murder, March 29, 2012, Ramajeyam had left home around 5 am, reportedly for a morning walk, and did not return. While both his mobile phones were switched off, some unidentified persons had accessed them later.

While initially a kidnapping case was registered, a village administrative officer later informed the police about a body on a river bed. The deceased was later identified as Ramajeyam.

When J Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, the murder had kicked up a controversy as the victim was the brother of a senior-most DMK leader from Trichy. Ramajeyam too wielded enormous power in the region although he was more into the family-run businesses than politics.

According to a top government source, S Jeyakumar, IPS, who is also the Thoothukudi SP, will be heading the SIT. One SP and two DSPs are among the 10-12-member SIT team.

Jeyakumar is known for busting the Bawaria gang, also known as the lorry gang, which was engaged in organised dacoities and notorious highway robberies in the state.