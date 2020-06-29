Watch: Former Tamil Nadu MP kicks cop when asked for e-pass at checkpost

In the video, K Arjunan was seen also heard shouting while the other people and cops tried to bring the situation under control. In the video, K Arjunan was seen also heard shouting while the other people and cops tried to bring the situation under control.

Former Tamil Nadu MP K Arjunan was caught on camera assaulting a police officer after he was asked to show his e-pass while driving through a checkpost in Salem district.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the former Dharmapuri MP and police personnel in a heated argument. Arjunan is seen losing his cool, verbally abusing the cops and even trying to kick one of the officers while others around try to bring the situation under control.

Former MP K Arjunan abuses and kicks a police officer on duty near Salem check-post after being asked to show the e-pass. pic.twitter.com/SMiU2Smc1o — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 29, 2020

The Tamil Nadu government has mandated e-passes for people wishing to travel within the state. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has been issuing e-passes only in an emergency and some other particular cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd