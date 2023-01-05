scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Chaos at BJP leader Annamalai’s press conference; Chennai Press Club condemns him for threatening journalists

Calling a section of journalists gathered at the BJP headquarters ''agenda driven'', Annamalai said he doesn’t ask them to cover his press conferences.

K Annamalai addressing the media on January 4 (ANI)

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai’s press conference Wednesday at the party headquarters in Chennai ended in chaos. Reports also said some of the journalists who had gathered at the meeting were heckled by BJP functionaries.

Annamalai, while responding to the questions from the reporters of Tamil TV channels and English newspapers over the recent internal issues in the BJP, asked the journalists to inform about the organisation they belong to before answering their questions.

He allegedly lambasted a reporter of a leading Tamil television channel for asking a question in connection with the death of a woman, 34, who went missing from a Yoga centre in Alandurai near Coimbatore. She was later found dead in an abandoned well.

Also Read |No regret over those leaving party, says Annamalai on resignation of actor from TN BJP

Calling a section of journalists gathered at the BJP headquarters ”agenda driven”, Annamalai said he doesn’t ask them to cover his press conferences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...

His fiery exchange with the reporters invited criticism.

The Chennai Press Club issued a statement condemning Annamalai for disrespecting and threatening the reporters during the press conference. Noting it is not healthy for the leader of a party to spread lies about the work ethic of a journalist, the Chennai Press Club asked the BJP leader to change his approach. It also said he should learn to maintain a cordial relationship with the media.

More from Chennai

Leaders of other parties, including Sriperumbudur Congress MLA Selvaperunthagai, also condemned the incident and urged the media to boycott Annamalai if he continues to disrespect them.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 09:20 IST
Next Story

Dave Bautista expresses ‘relief’ over MCU exit as Drax, says “It wasn’t all pleasant”

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close