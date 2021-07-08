Former IPS officer K Annamalai appointed president of Tamil Nadu BJP unit

A former Karnataka cadre officer, K Annamalai earned the nickname ‘Singham’ for his style of policing. (Twitter/annamalai_k)

Former IPS officer K Annamalai was appointed the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday. He replaced L Murugan, who was inducted into the union council of ministers as a minister of state on Wednesday.

Annamalai, who served as the vice-president of the state unit, hailed from Karur district. He was born into an agricultural family and was a first-generation degree holder from his village. He completed his mechanical engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and MBA from IIM, Lucknow.

He subsequently cleared the civil services and became an IPS officer. A former Karnataka cadre officer, he earned the nickname ‘Singham’ for his style of policing and has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru South as well as Superintendent of Police in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.

After quitting the IPS, Annamalai joined the BJP in August last year and was appointed the vice-president of the state unit. In the Assembly elections earlier this year, he lost from the Aravakurichi constituency in Karur district to Elango R of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, Annamalai said he started his NGO ‘We The Leaders Foundation’ to empower youngsters and train them for better job opportunities and help farmers by promoting organic farming.

At the time of joining the BJP, Annamalai had said he was entering politics as the country needed better governance and there was a need to put the common man at the centre of the narrative.

“I felt the BJP was a natural fit for me because my principles aligned with them. They provide a platform to leaders based on merit. It’s a nationalist party with a larger vision for the country, which is why I decided to join them,” he said then.