‘Regret I couldn’t demolish feudal culture’: Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee pens farewell message

In a farewell message to his colleagues, outgoing Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee has expressed regret for not being able to “demolish the feudal culture” of their workplace.

“To all the staff: I am sorry for the long hours that you had to keep for me. I appreciate your fullest cooperation. My regret is that I could not completely demolish the feudal culture in which you serve”, the Chief Justice, who has been transferred to Meghalaya High Court, wrote in the letter.

“Ranee and I remain forever indebted to everyone in this beautiful and glorious State we had the privilege of calling our own for the last eleven months and for the kindness and warmth which we were greeted during the entire tenure. We leave with the happiest memories,” he added.

Letter written by Justice Sanjib Banerjee

In a meeting held on September 16, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had recommended the transfer of Justice Banerjee. However, the decision was made public on November 9.

Amid protests by advocates, the Centre notified on Monday the transfer of Justice Banerjee to Meghalaya High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court,” a notification issued by the Law Ministry stated.