In farewell speech, Madras HC judge says ‘injustice’ to have Supreme Court only in Delhi

Madras High Court judge Justice N Kirubakaran Thursday said the presence of the Supreme Court only in New Delhi was an injustice to those who didn’t live in and around the national capital, and urged the apex court to reconsider setting up regional benches across the country.

Justice Kirubakaran, one of the senior-most judges of the Madras High Court, retires from service on Friday. His remarks were made in a speech he delivered on Thursday at a farewell event held for him.

“Keeping the Supreme Court in New Delhi alone is injustice done to most of the people. It is said the Supreme Court on the administrative side rejected the setting up of regional benches. I hope the Honourable Supreme Court would reconsider the decision and permit the setting up of regional Benches,” Justice Kirubakaran said.

“In the judiciary, Delhi and Bombay are power centres. States are not properly represented in the Supreme Court like how these two states are,” he added.

The judge also said that if the move was not initiated by the Supreme Court, the Centre must amend the Constitution in order to set up regional benches.

Known for his popular and proactive approach towards matters of civic issues and public interest, Justice Kirubakaran was appointed as an additional judge of the High Court on March 31, 2009, and was made a permanent judge in 2011.

During his tenure, Justice Kirubakaran passed several significant orders, including judgments on shutting liquor shops in a phased manner, making helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders and declaring J Deepa and J Deepak the legal heirs of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalitha.

Recalling his tenure Thursday, he said, “I was guided by dharma while making the judgments.”

“Though I am demitting office today with a satisfaction of rendering justice according to my conscious, it is not complete. I failed in my endeavour to streamline the legal profession and education, and closing down of TASMAC shops,” he added.

He urged the state government to take care of its people and close down liquor shops “at least partially, so one day prohibition will be there in the state” With this, he said, “the dream of the Father of the Nation will be realised”, in reference to Mahatma Gandhi.

Justice Kirubakaran’s farewell event was held on Thursday as the HC remained closed on Friday due to Muharram.