Junior Stalin in line opposition fire over crass remark against CM Palaniswami

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK youth-wing secretary and son of party president MK Stalin, is facing the heat for his objectionable remark against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala.

Udhayanidhi, who is one of the DMK’s prominent campaign faces, has been taking the attack to both AIADMK government in the state and the Centre while addressing election rallies. In one such public meeting, the junior Stalin made a derogatory remark against the CM, drawing flak from the ruling AIADMK as well as political observers.

“Whenever I mention Edappadi government in my election speech, people ask me to say Edupudi (someone following orders) and not Edappadi. I ask who is Edupudi and people say, Modi’s Edupudi. Someone in the crowd at one of my recent rallies said he is not Edupudi but a dead body as he has fallen at the feet of Sasikala,” Udhayanidhi said, before uttering the objectionable word again and drawing applause from DMK cadres.

Taking a serious note of Udhayanidhi’s reamrk, VK Sasikala’s nephew Dr.Jeyandh Dhivakaran has issued a legal notice asking the junior Stalin to tender an unconditional apology and withdraw the derogatory statement, failing which he will face appropriate legal action in both civil and criminal courts.

Calling Udhayanidhi’s utterance highly condemnable and one made with a malafide intention, Dhivakaran, in a notice, said “VK Sasikala is a senior leader having 35 years of experience in politics. For the past 35 years, she has been associated with madam J Jayalalithaa who has made a number of MPs, MLAs, and ministers in Tamil Nadu and India. Your age is the same as the number of years my aunt has been in politics. Without any regard for that and with malafide intention, you made an unparliamentary remark against Sasikala in a public forum.”

He added that Udhayanidhi’s remark further goes to prove his sexist mentality and the fact that he has no respect for women.

A video of the offensive statement went viral on social media. AMMK general secretary and nephew of VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, wrote on Twitter, that Udhayanidhi, through his remarks, is proving that he is the grandson of an evil force (late DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi) who made derogatory comments against great leaders like Kamaraj. “There is no connection between DMK and dignity and this incident is proof. Only a person who is dirty-minded and has a heart is filled with filth can make a comment like this. He has spoken forgetting that he was also born to a woman. It’s sad that people with these characters are part of the Tamil society that holds women in high esteem,” Dhinakaran tweeted.

Vanathi, the national president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, said Udhayanithi comes from a family which doesn’t know how to respect women. She said Sasikala is his mother’s age and such statements are not just disgusting but also highly condemnable. She claimed that DMK leaders are passing such remarks to prevent women from entering politics.