Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Judge pulls up AIADMK lawyers for seeking transfer of cases

The judge had then remarked that it was a very cheap practice, scandalising the judiciary.

It was Justice Ramaswamy, who on August 4 had taken strong exception to the action of the AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his advocates for approaching the Chief Justice the previous day to transfer their case pertaining to the July 11 general council meeting, pending before him, to some other judge. (File)

Justice Krishnan Ramawamy of the Madras High Court on Wednesday pulled up the lawyers representing AIADMK functionaries, for seeking transfer of cases to other judges and so on.

“Do you think the Chief Justice does not have any other work (to do),” Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy retorted when advocate J Antony Jesus, representing Tiruchendur-based lawyer B Ramamurthy and K C Suren Palanisamy, in some cases, told the judge that they had approached the Registrar (Judicial) on Tuesday to constitute a special bench to hear all cases related to the party.

The judge had then remarked that it was a very cheap practice, scandalising the judiciary. It also amounted to undermining its authority. If this type of practice was allowed, then every other client and lawyer would demand transfer of their cases from one judge to another, he had said.

The trio met the Registrar (Judicial) on August 23 and presented a representation to club all the pending cases related to the general council meetings held from 2017 till the recent one on July 11 this year, the resolutions adopted at the meetings and the amendments made to the party constitution and bye-law.

To do justice to all the parties and to avoid multiplicity of legal proceedings, they prayed the Registrar to constitute a special bench to hear all the cases related to the AIADMK party, they had claimed.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:16:22 am
