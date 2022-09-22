JP Nadda begins Tamil Nadu visit today

BJP NATIONAL president J P Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday, where he would interact with eminent personalities, meet with the party functionaries and address a public rally.

Nadda’s visit to the southern state comes days after the Congress launched its Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. The BJP has been trying to make inroads in the state. In the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the party won 4 of the 20 seats it contested.

In a statement, BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni said that during his stay in Tamil Nadu, Nadda will take part in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party. He will hold an interaction with “some eminent personalities” from various fields in Madurai, a statement said.

Thereafter, he would go to Karaikudi, where he is scheduled to meet with the party’s Mahila Morcha team and other women office-bearers. According to the statement, Nadda is scheduled to address a “massive” public rally in Karaikudi on Thursday.

On Friday, he will offer prayers at historic Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple in Karaikudi and hold a meeting with state office-bearers and district presidents of OBC and SC Morcha of BJP.