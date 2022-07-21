scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, the Congress MP from Krishnagiri says the Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for preparing a detailed project report for the line.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 21, 2022 4:44:12 pm
A Chellakumar, Chellakumar, Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings, Rajya Sabha on Delhi violence, uproar in Rajya Sabha, India news, Indian ExpressChellakumar said the project had been acknowledged as live and that the Railway Board had submitted a final location survey report to the Southern Railway. (File Photo)

A Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, said Wednesday that the Railway Board had sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Jolarpettai-Krishnagiri-Hosur railway line.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Chellakumar said the DPR would be prepared in about three months. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the central government will allocate funds for the long-pending project in the current fiscal, he added.

A railway line that existed along the route was dismantled in the 1940s. In the past years, several surveys were carried out but they declared as negative the project’s rate of return (ROR), defined as the net gain or loss from an investment over a period. This is the first time in 70 years that the Railway Board has given the green light to the project, the MP said.

“The last survey was done in 2018 and even that ROR was negative. I checked with the officials and insisted that they cannot dismiss this as unviable as Krishnagiri district hosts an array of heavy industries, MSMEs, and it is one of the districts that generate a higher revenue for the state. After analysing all the aspects, we submitted a report to the officials. When I met the Union railway minister and explained to him about the project, he said he knew how much effort I had been putting in to follow this up,” the MP added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Chellakumar said the project had been acknowledged as live and that the Railway Board had submitted a final location survey report to the Southern Railway and directed the preparation of the DPR. “I consider this as a great victory and a gift for the people of Krishnagiri. It is a 70-year-old dream,” he said.

More from Chennai

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement