Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar

July 21, 2022 4:44:12 pm
A Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, said Wednesday that the Railway Board had sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Jolarpettai-Krishnagiri-Hosur railway line.
Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Chellakumar said the DPR would be prepared in about three months. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the central government will allocate funds for the long-pending project in the current fiscal, he added.
A railway line that existed along the route was dismantled in the 1940s. In the past years, several surveys were carried out but they declared as negative the project’s rate of return (ROR), defined as the net gain or loss from an investment over a period. This is the first time in 70 years that the Railway Board has given the green light to the project, the MP said.
“The last survey was done in 2018 and even that ROR was negative. I checked with the officials and insisted that they cannot dismiss this as unviable as Krishnagiri district hosts an array of heavy industries, MSMEs, and it is one of the districts that generate a higher revenue for the state. After analysing all the aspects, we submitted a report to the officials. When I met the Union railway minister and explained to him about the project, he said he knew how much effort I had been putting in to follow this up,” the MP added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Chellakumar said the project had been acknowledged as live and that the Railway Board had submitted a final location survey report to the Southern Railway and directed the preparation of the DPR. “I consider this as a great victory and a gift for the people of Krishnagiri. It is a 70-year-old dream,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Latest News
Explained: The history and culture of eating ‘muri’, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Centre’s GST regime
Like other services, reservation applicable in ‘Agnipath’ scheme too: Govt
Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix
Kyrgyzstan promotes its traditional mare’s milk to lure tourists
PIL on water, toilet facilities in cricket grounds: If parents can buy children gear, they can buy water as well, says HC
SC to hear in Oct first week pleas on Gyanvapi mosque
Delhi: Congress protests as ED questions Sonia Gandhi; Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot among over 70 detained
Myanmar’s economy fragile as fighting, inflation hit poor
From Cheteshwar Pujara to Washington Sundar, Indian players starring in England’s County Championship has a bigger picture
School bus catches fire in Delhi’s Rohini, all 21 kids safe
90-year-old Indian on cloud nine as she visits her Pakistan home. Watch video
Facebook’s growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women