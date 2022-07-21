Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar

A Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, said Wednesday that the Railway Board had sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Jolarpettai-Krishnagiri-Hosur railway line.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Chellakumar said the DPR would be prepared in about three months. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the central government will allocate funds for the long-pending project in the current fiscal, he added.

A railway line that existed along the route was dismantled in the 1940s. In the past years, several surveys were carried out but they declared as negative the project’s rate of return (ROR), defined as the net gain or loss from an investment over a period. This is the first time in 70 years that the Railway Board has given the green light to the project, the MP said.

“The last survey was done in 2018 and even that ROR was negative. I checked with the officials and insisted that they cannot dismiss this as unviable as Krishnagiri district hosts an array of heavy industries, MSMEs, and it is one of the districts that generate a higher revenue for the state. After analysing all the aspects, we submitted a report to the officials. When I met the Union railway minister and explained to him about the project, he said he knew how much effort I had been putting in to follow this up,” the MP added.

Chellakumar said the project had been acknowledged as live and that the Railway Board had submitted a final location survey report to the Southern Railway and directed the preparation of the DPR. “I consider this as a great victory and a gift for the people of Krishnagiri. It is a 70-year-old dream,” he said.