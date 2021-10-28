Jharkhand gang held for defrauding people by posing as executive of mobile service provider

The cybercrime wing of the Chennai police have arrested a three-member gang from Jharkhand for allegedly duping a man of Rs 13 lakh by posing as executives of a mobile service provider.

According to the police, the man who lives in Kodambakkam received a text message on September 26 from an unknown number stating that the SIM card verification for his mobile number is pending and the services to the number will be disconnected within 24 hours. The fraudster had instructed the man to call one customer care number he had mentioned in the message for further inquiry regarding this.

Believing it to be a genuine customer care phone number, the complaint called on the number to avoid getting his SIM card blocked. The person who attended the phone call introduced him as a mobile service provider customer care executive and instructed the complainant to remit Rs 5 through http://www.rechargecube.com to prevent deactivation. Further, the victim was instructed to download “FAST SUPPORT” application on his phone and instructed to make payment from his account

As instructed by that person, the complainant made a payment of Rs 5 using his bank account and filled in details like netbanking username, password and provided his debit card number, CVV number, date of expiry details. Further, the said person informed the complainant that the payment failed and instructed the complainant to make payment using another mobile phone, and hence the complainant downloaded “FAST SUPPORT” application on his wife’s mobile phone and initiated the payment.

The fraudster again informed the person that the has payment failed and asked the person to keep trying before hanging up. Within a few minutes, the complainant had received messages that a total of Rs 13,09,984 was deducted from his and his wife’s bank account. Realizing that he has been conned, the man lodged a complaint with the city police.

A special team was formed and after various enquiry, the police found that the gang had been operating in Kolkata and its surroundings. The police arrested Bishwanth Prasad (25), Bapi Mandal (31) of Jamtara, Jharkhand, and Ram Prasad (30) from Kolkata on October 25. A total of 20 mobile phones, 160 SIM cards, 19 debit cards, four swiping machines, 148 grams gold ornaments, a Honda city car and cash worth Rs 11,20,000 were seized from them. The accused were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Howrah. On October 27, they were brought to Chennai and produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore for Judicial custody.

The police said the gang stayed in Kolkata and cheated people by posing as executives of a mobile service provider. They had collected the personal bank details of people through remote accessing apps and swindled the money.

The Chennai Commissioner of Police has advised the people that without verifying the credibility, they should not respond to any SMS messages/calls from unknown numbers asking them to share their name, password, OTP, and other bank details.