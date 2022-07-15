scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Jewellery store owner assaults Chennai civic official for penalising those without masks

After the officials began to initiate action against those who were spotted inside the store without a face mask, owner Shantha Kumar grabbed the collar of the sanitary inspector and raised his voice. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 15, 2022 3:11:15 pm
As seen in the video, after the authorities began to initiate action against those who were spotted inside the store without a face mask, store owner Shantha Kumar grabbed the collar of the sanitary inspector and raised his voice. (Screengrab)

An official of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCP) registered a complaint at Mylapore police station after he was harassed by a jewellery store owner during a city-wide drive to enforce the use of face masks in public owing to a recent surge in Covid cases in the state. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

On Thursday afternoon, civic officials had gone to the jewellery store located on Bazaar Road in Mylapore for an inspection. As seen in the video, after the authorities began to initiate action against those who were spotted inside the store without a face mask, store owner Shantha Kumar grabbed the collar of the sanitary inspector and raised his voice. He let go after staff members at the store pacified him.

“A total of 13 people, including staff and customers in that store, were not wearing masks. We gave a warning and said we will levy a fine of Rs 1,000 for two people and next time we will take more stringent action. When I was writing down the details, the owner of the store grabbed my shirt and started to abuse me for levying the fine. I informed my zonal officer and other officials and registered a complaint with the local police and they are carrying out an inquiry. The shop has been sealed,” C Murali, who works as a sanitary inspector in division 124 of Zone 9, told indianexpress.com.

A week ago, the civic body had announced that with the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, especially in Chennai, people should compulsorily wear masks in public places.

It was informed that a team would be monitoring places like markets, commercial buildings, malls, theatres, marriage halls, government and private offices, and hospitals where large numbers of people are expected to visit and violators would be slapped with a penalty Rs 500 under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939.

