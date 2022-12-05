AIADMK leaders pay tributes to former CM Jayalalithaa on her sixth death anniversary

Both factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her sixth death anniversary in Chennai.

Clad in black, the faction led by the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived at the memorial to Jayalalithaa at the Marina beach first on Monday to pay tributes. Palaniswami was accompanied by senior leaders such as K P Munusamy, D Jayakumar, S P Velumani and C Ponnaiyan. The party leaders took pledge in front of the memorial later.

Recalling Jayalalithaa’s popular words that the AIADMK will continue to serve the people of the state for 100 years even after her death, the party leaders said Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, as the former chief minister is referred to, selflessly dedicated 34 years of her life to the party. They said they had the responsibility to safeguard the party.

“With the blessings of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, let us take a pledge to work with greater vigour to make the party assume charge again to serve the people of Tamil Nadu,” the leaders said.

After Palaniswami left, the other faction led by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam came to the memorial in a procession, paid tributes and also took a pledge.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran and ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala also reached the memorial to pay tributes.

As leaders of the AIADMK factions reached Marina one after another, placed wreaths at the decorated mausoleum and bowed down to pay respects to their beloved leader, the entire stretch of Kamarajar Salai was teeming with AIADMK cadres.