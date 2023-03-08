‘Nobody can be like Jayalalithaa’: AIADMK leader reacts to TN BJP president’s claim

A day after Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said he is a leader like late Tamil Nadu chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi and he is here to take tough decisions for the welfare of his party, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar said nobody can be like Jayalalithaa.

Addressing the media Wednesday, Jayakumar said, “Annamalai can say whatever he wishes to but cannot compare himself to a supreme leader like Amma (Jayalalithaa).”

“No one has the right to say that. A leader like Amma will never be born again. No one has the administrative acumen like her. She is a great leader who lives in the hearts of Tamils across the globe. Not everyone who has a moustache is Kattabomman,” Jayakumar added.

He further said people are voluntarily joining the AIADMK due to its growing popularity in the state under the able leadership of party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and leaders, including Annamalai, should develop some maturity to accept that in politics.

“Even today (Wednesday) people from the DMK have joined our party. The AIADMK is growing at a rapid pace in the state; people are joining on their own interest. There should be no political vendetta. It will be good if people are generous,” he said.

Jayakumar added that cadres of parties which are in alliance may have difference of opinion between them and the leaders of the parties should control their emotions and not instigate them. He also said that the criticism levelled by former BJP functionaries against Annamalai is their own opinion and it is not against the alliance dharma and will not affect the alliance between their party and the BJP.

A couple of days ago, a small group of people identifying themselves as BJP cadres had burnt photos of EPS and had raised slogans against him in Thoothukudi after being upset with their senior alliance partner AIADMK for welcoming people who left the BJP into their fold.