Jai Bhim row: Suriya’s house provided armed protection

Armed police have been posted at actor Suriya’s residence here after he received threats following the release of Amazon Prime Video Jai Bhim. As per local reports, the actor had not sought protection from police. Notably, the controversy surrounding Jai Bhim has been raging for more than a week.

Meanwhile, ever since the Vanniyar Sangam, a major caste-based group and the parent body of Pattali Makkal Katchi, served a legal notice to the makers of Jai Bhim, hashtags supporting Suriya as well as criticising him have gone viral on social media.

Actor Suriya’s house in T Nagar. (Janardhan Koushik/Twitter) Actor Suriya’s house in T Nagar. (Janardhan Koushik/Twitter)

On behalf of Vanniyar Sangam, K Balu, the spokesperson of PMK, served a notice to Suriya and his wife Jyothika of 2D Entertainment, director TJ Gnanvel, and Amazon Prime Video for allegedly depicting the Vanniyar community in a poor light. The organisation has demanded an unconditional apology and Rs 5 crore in damages from the makers within seven days from the date of the receipt of the notice.

Vanniyar Sangam has alleged that the makers of the movie, which is based on a real-life incident, have mostly retained the real names of the characters such as Rajakannu, advocate Chandru, police officer Perumalsamy but deliberately changed the name of the sub-inspector (SI) who tortured the victim in the police custody.

The organisation has further alleged that in one of the sequences of the movie, a sacred symbol of the Vanniyar community, the Agni Gundam, was depicted with a “malafide intention of defaming and damaging the image and reputation of the entire community”.

Vanniyar Sangam has claimed that the name of the SI’s character was changed from ‘Anthonysamy’ to ‘Gurumurthy’ and he was repeatedly referred to as ‘Guru’ in an insidious reference to late J Guru, a prominent leader of their community.

The controversy reached a low point when one of the office-bearers of the PMK openly announced that he would provide Rs 1 lakh to anyone attacking Suriya. In a couple of districts, the functionaries of the PMK tore posters of Suriya and raised slogans against him for allegedly bringing disrepute to their community. They also registered complaints at several police stations against the actor.

Following this, many film personalities including Bharathiraja of Tamil Film Active Producers Association, leading directors like Vetrimaran, Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu and Lokesh Kanagaraj have been posting messages in support of Suriya.

No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing#Jaibheem. Suriya is one star who is redefining stardom. pic.twitter.com/BUdjw6v0g1 — Vetri Maaran (@VetriMaaran) November 16, 2021

The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce also wrote to former Union minister and PMK youth-wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and his party cadre requesting them to not criticise actor Suriya.

Meanwhile, Suriya handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to late Rajakannu’s wife Parvathy, whose life story inspired the plot of Jai Bhim. CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate the actor and the crew for their gesture.