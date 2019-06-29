J K Tripathy appointed new Tamil Nadu DGP, K Shanmugam to take charge as Chief Secretary

Jalad K Tripathy, a 1985-batch IPS officer, will take charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu. He will replace incumbent T K Rajendran who retires from service this month-end.

Advertising

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has passed an official order confirming the same. Simultaneously, K Shanmugam will succeed Girija Vaidyanathan as the Chief Secretary of the state.

A 1985-batch IPS officer from Orissa, Tripathy earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He served as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and as the Commissioner of Police in Chennai and Trichy. Tripathy was also the first Indian police officer to win two international awards.

While he was given the gold medal for Innovation in Governance by the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration in Scotland, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conferred him with International Community Policing Award. In 2008, Tripathy also bagged the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. He served as the Superintendent of Police in nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Shanmugam, another 1985-batch officer, hails from Salem. He started his career in Thanjavur as an assistant collector. Subsequently, he worked as a sub-collector in Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district. The IAS officer held various key positions including collector of Sivaganga and Pudukottai district, Commissioner of commercial taxes, Chairman of TNCSC (Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation), etc.

Since 2010, he has been heading the finance department and also as an additional chief secretary of the state. He has worked under state’s former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. With his appointment, Shanmugam has become the 46th Chief Secretary of the state.