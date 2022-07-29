IT dept finds Rs 150 crore black income after raids on 2 Tamil Nadu groups

July 29, 2022 7:33:59 am
The Income Tax Department has detected “unaccounted” income of Rs 150 crore after it recently raided two Tamil Nadu-based business groups engaged in real estate and the other undertaking rail and road construction contracts, the CBDT said on Thursday.
More than Rs 14 crore unaccounted cash, and gold and jewellery worth over Rs 10 crore was seized after the department searched 30 premises of the two groups, which have not been identified, in Madurai and Chennai on July 20.
“In the case of the group involved in real estate business, these (seized) evidences have revealed that the group has indulged in large-scale tax evasion by accepting huge unaccounted cash by way of on-money (cash).
“The group was also using a software to maintain parallel set of books of such unaccounted cash transactions,” the CBDT said in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative body for the tax department.
In the case of the other group involved in the business of construction contracts, it was found that it was involved
in “large-scale tax evasion by debiting bogus sub-contract expenses and inflation of purchases of various raw material through self-made vouchers”.
“In the modus operandi followed by the group, the contract amounts were paid to bogus sub-contractors through banking channels, and after withdrawal, the cash was returned to the assessee group,” it said. The statement said the raids on the two groups has revealed unaccounted income exceeding Rs 150 crore.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Meet India's Fab Four, who could plot a few upsets
CID probe against ex-special public prosecutor to go to CBI
Latest News
Rajasthan: Four die in rain-related incidents, army called in Jodhpur
Tamil Nadu reports 1,712 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths
Delhi govt’s lane driving pilot project cuts travel time, improves bus speed
India among countries clocking revenue records that help Apple score ‘better than expected’ Q3 results
Commonwealth Games 2022: Holding a mirror to the past, present
In Punjab, 98% driving license applicants ace automated driving tests, nearly double of national average
Mann govt okays custom milling policy; millers to deliver rice to FCI
A ‘black spot’ on Punjab road safety: 4,047 deaths in 4 years
Har Ghar Tiranga: 3 lakh flags to be distributed in Ludhiana
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Mann promises foolproof plan to end waterlogging woes in Malwa
Ludhiana: 325 kg poppy husk recovered, four arrested