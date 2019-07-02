IRCTC Tatkal booking: Chennai travel agent arrested for using illegal software

A travel agent was arrested by the Chennai Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly using an illegal software to book tatkal railway tickets on the IRCTC portal. The RPF also seized 114 expired tickets worth more than Rs 5 lakh and 14 other tickets worth Rs 50,000 from his possession.

Dipak, 30, a resident of West Bengal, was running a travel agency, “Bhai Bhai Bengal Travels”, in Thousand Lights area near Chennai for the past few years. The agency is located close to ‘Apollo Hospital’ on Greams Road, where several patients from other parts of India visit for treatment.

The RPF said Deepak’s agency was allegedly targeting non-Tamil speakers from the area to book train tickets at double the cost.

Egmore RPF Inspector Mohan told indianexpress.com: “Our Delhi headquarters sent a list of agencies who had been acting suspiciously. We were monitoring these blacklisted agencies for a while and waiting for the right time. These agencies don’t sell tickets to anyone, they identify the people who speak Hindi or Bengali and sell tickets to them at double the cost. Based on the orders of our Inspector General, we along with South Vigilance Department set up a few non-native speakers and made them purchase the ticket through this agency and nabbed them.”