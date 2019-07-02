IRCTC Tatkal booking: Chennai travel agent arrested for using illegal software

A travel agent was arrested by the Chennai Railway Protection Force (RPF) for allegedly using an illegal software to book tatkal railway tickets on the IRCTC portal. The RPF also seized 114 expired tickets worth more than Rs 5 lakh and 14 other tickets worth Rs 50,000 from his possession.
Dipak, 30, a resident of West Bengal, was running a travel agency, “Bhai Bhai Bengal Travels”, in Thousand Lights area near Chennai for the past few years. The agency is located close to ‘Apollo Hospital’ on Greams Road, where several patients from other parts of India visit for treatment.
The RPF said Deepak’s agency was allegedly targeting non-Tamil speakers from the area to book train tickets at double the cost.
Egmore RPF Inspector Mohan told indianexpress.com: “Our Delhi headquarters sent a list of agencies who had been acting suspiciously. We were monitoring these blacklisted agencies for a while and waiting for the right time. These agencies don’t sell tickets to anyone, they identify the people who speak Hindi or Bengali and sell tickets to them at double the cost. Based on the orders of our Inspector General, we along with South Vigilance Department set up a few non-native speakers and made them purchase the ticket through this agency and nabbed them.”
Deepak had made all his transactions through a bank account which belonged to his agency, the RPF said. Too many ticket booking transactions from a single account raised suspicion, following which the Railway Board alerted RPF director Arun Kumar, who ordered an inquiry into the matter.
RPF Inspector Mohan revealed that Deepak allegedly purchased a software online for booking multiple Tatkal tickets on IRCTC portal. “Deepak would key in all the passenger details and bank details well in advance before the Tatkal ticket opens in the portal. The software enabled him to bypass verification gates. Normally, a person can book up to four tickets through one ID in Tatkal, but with the help of this software, he opened six tabs and booked 24 tickets in one click,” said Mohan.