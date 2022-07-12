International Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin holds review meet of ministers, officers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Tuesday chaired a meeting of ministers and senior officers at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, where the 44th International Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place. The high-profile event is set to take place from July 28 to August 10.

Over 2,000 participants from 187 countries are set to take part in the Olympiad.

Stalin had instructed the officers to ensure that the event gets wide publicity and the players, officers, and other organisers meet all their requirements. The officers are told to expedite the construction work of event halls as soon as possible, said a statement.

The CM also enquired the officers about the status of other works that includes setting up the parking facility and ensuring good roads, undisrupted supply of electricity and drinking water, etc.

The government has allocated Rs 92 crore for the conduct of the event.

It had taken steps to arrange accommodation and carry out other measures to facilitate players, organisers, journalists and other officers who would be visiting the city from other countries. A grand opening ceremony of the Olympiad at Nehru Indoor Stadium will be held on July 28. Several cultural programmes showcasing the rich tradition of Tamil Nadu will be featured on the inaugural day.

Chess competition for school students to begin tomorrow

It is to be noted that Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, had earlier announced that a chess competition would be held at school level across the state and the winners would be brought to Chennai to witness the Olympiad and provided an opportunity to interact with the players. The initiative was aimed to take place at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The competition is classified into four categories (Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12). Eight students would be chosen from each district that would add up to 304 (152 boys, 152 girls) students from 38 districts to witness the mega event.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would inaugurate the competition Wednesday at a government high school in Tenkasi.