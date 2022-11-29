Intercom facility launched at Madurai Central Prison for inmates to converse with visitors

An intercom facility was launched at the Madurai Central Prison on Monday to enable inmates to converse with their friends and family.

Close to 16 intercom devices have been set up at the prison now on the directions of Amaraesh Pujari, DGP (prisons and correctional services) and DIG D Pazhani. There are about 2,000 inmates in the central jail.

This is the first time that the facility has been extended to a prison in southern Tamil Nadu. The facility already exists in Puzhal Central Prison near Chennai as well as in Coimbatore Central Prison. In Madurai, it is available both in the central prison as well as in the women’s block. The space which has the intercom facility is also equipped with CCTV cameras as per the norm.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of the Madurai prison noted that prison inmates and their families often faced difficulties in conversing with each other during the designated meeting time as everyone would be talking loudly and there would be no privacy.

“During Covid-19, the prisons department was allocated a certain amount to take care of various expenses. We decided to use the amount to upgrade the existing facilities here. We set up an intercom facility and glass walls for friends and families to see the inmates clearly and talk to them without any disturbance through the intercom facility,” the official noted.

The official added that a maximum of three visitors can speak to the inmates during the allotted time. Though they have not yet specified the time limit, the officials are in the process of implementing these measures. The prison authorities are also likely to permit lawyers to use the facility in the coming days.