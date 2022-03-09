‘Intention was to establish my idea of a woman”: Behind video of Puducherry minister as goddess

A video of Puducherry Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga dressing up as an ‘amman’ or goddess has gone viral on social media.

The video was released on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In the dramatic visuals, infused with computer graphics, the minister is first seen as being showered with flower petals and her ‘aarti’ taken. Later, she dons make-up and wears heavy gold jewellery to resemble a goddess. “This is a dedication to all the woman goddesses who drive the world as a mother, wife, friend. Wish you a happy women’s day,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Though the video garnered a lot of appreciation for the idea behind it, it also received a fair share of criticism with several people pointing out that the minister must abandon such ‘antics’ and work for people on the ground.

But Priyanga said she was not affected by negative feedback. “Instead of putting a general post wishing women on International Women’s day, I wanted to do something different. And it’s not like putting just another get-up (make-up). I underwent fasting and stopped eating non-vegetarian food as I feel this is a sacred thing. I know there will be some negative feedback but I don’t care much about that. My intention was to establish my idea of a woman, who I consider as Iraivi (Goddess) on the International Women’s Day and I feel we have done a good job,” she told indianexpress.com.

Priyanga, 33, is only the second-ever woman minister in a Puducherry cabinet since the union territory came into existence in 1954. She was elected on an AINRC ticket from the reserved constituency of Nedungadu in 2021. In the past, the minister has acted in short films like ‘Jhansi’ to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.