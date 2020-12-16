Institution debunks reports of contempt proceedings against Latha Rajinikanth

Sree Raghavendra Educational Society, an institution which has superstar Rajinikanth’s wife Latha as its secretary, has issued a statement denying reports that she was subjected to contempt proceedings.

It said dissemination of any information contrary to details provided by them is nothing but an attempt to malign the institution as well as Latha Rajinikanth.

The institution had submitted an application in Madras High Court, seeking an extension to the deadline of vacating the property till April 2021. The same was in response to a civil lawsuit filed against the institution by Ch. Venkateswarlu, Ch. Poornachandra Rao, the landlords, as well as three others in 2014, alleging rental dues amounting to Rs 1,99,56,120 crore, combined with interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum.

The counsel representing the society had informed the court that it entered into a compromise with the landlords on August 3, 2018, agreeing to vacate the rented premises by April 30, 2020. However, it wasn’t able to fulfil its commitment due to Covid-19 pandemic, the counsel said, adding that the institution had been paying the monthly rent (of Rs 8 lakh) promptly to the landlords.

“This is to clarify that we had filed an application along with the affidavit before the Hon’ble High Court seeking to extend the time to vacate the premises as we were not able to vacate the premises in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 and further as the current academic year was not completed. In addition to the above and also keeping the interest of teachers, students and non-teaching staff, time was sought to vacate the school premises till April 2021 and we also informed the Hon’ble High Court that there were no arrears of Rent and TDS, and the same was being periodically paid,” read the statement from Sree Raghavendra Society.

The clarification on behalf of Latha Rajinikanth came hours after several leading media houses carried reports saying the Madras High Court has warned her of contempt proceedings if she fails to vacate the rental premises, where the Ashram Matriculation Higher Secondary school (Guindy campus) is located, by April 30, 2021. The reports also said that the court had restrained the institution from admitting students for the academic year 2021-22.

The institution said that the court accepted their reasoning and granted them time till April 2021 to vacate the premises. On the admission process, it added that the court has told them not to admit students in the next academic year on the current premises and not the new premises.

“We are making all endeavours to identify a suitable location keeping the best interest of the students and we will abide by the assurance given by us to the Hon’ble High Court,” the release added.

