Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Inspector among two found dead in suspected refrigerator blast in Coimbatore

The deceased were identified as Inspector P Sabarinath, attached with the Ayanavaram police station and S Shanthi, who had been staying on the ground floor of the former's residence as a tenant.

Around 11 am, the neighbours heard a blast from the house and saw smoke coming out of the windows. (Sourced image/Express)

A 41-year-old police inspector and his 38-year-old tenant were charred to death at his residence near Pollachi in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district Thursday in what seems to be a refrigerator blast.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Inspector P Sabarinath, attached with the Ayanavaram police station and S Shanthi, who had been staying on the ground floor of the former’s residence as a tenant.

The police found out that while Sabarinath hailed from Pollachi, he had been working in Chennai. His wife had passed away two years back and the couple has a 15-year-old son. Shanthi was separated from her husband.

Sabarinath had reached his residence in Pollachi a few days ago. On Thursday morning, Shanthi had gone to Sabarinath’s home to cook. Around 11 am, the neighbours heard a blast from the house and saw smoke coming out of the windows. The fire department was soon informed but when they reached the residence, they found the inspector and the woman charred to death inside the house which was filled with water.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an officer privy in the investigation said they are yet to ascertain the cause of death. “The house was locked from inside. The refrigerator had exploded. The entire house was filled with water. We are yet to find out whether an explosion happened or it was due to some other reason. The forensic team is involved in gathering evidence. We might know the full details only after we receive the final post-mortem report,” he said.

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for post-mortem.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:46 IST
