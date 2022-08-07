scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

2 injured after signboard falls on arterial road in Chennai

The accident occurred near the Kathipara flyover

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: August 7, 2022 9:16:41 pm
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the government bus while negotiating a curve lost control of the vehicle and hit the pillar carrying the board. (Representational Image)

Two persons sustained serious injuries after a giant overhead signboard fell on arterial Mount road here, leading to traffic disruption on the stretch for a few hours, police said.

The accident occurred near Kathipara flyover here this afternoon when an MTC bus hit a pole carrying the signboard. However, no casualties were reported.

Passengers of the government bus had a narrow escape after the signboard fell on the vehicle. The windscreen of the bus was completely damaged in the impact, a police official told PTI.

Also Read |Karunanidhi death anniversary: M K Stalin leads rally in Chennai

One of the two injured was a motorist heading towards Saidapet while the other was walking along the side of the busy road, he said. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Royapettah.

More from Chennai

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the government bus while negotiating a curve lost control of the vehicle and hit the pillar carrying the board. Later, essential service workers were called in to remove the signboard using earth movers, they added.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:14:38 pm

