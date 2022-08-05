Independence Day celebrations: Traffic diversions in Chennai for three days

Ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions in parts of the city on August 6, 11, and 13 for rehearsals.

According to a release from the city police, there will be traffic diversions for three days from 6 am till the closure of rehearsals.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic, except for those carrying pass.

Vehicles along Kamarajar Salai, which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai, will have to proceed along Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

Vehicles along Rajaji Salai, which are intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai, have to proceed through NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

The Greater Chennai Police have requested the public to cooperate with the arrangement.