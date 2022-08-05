scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Independence Day celebrations: Traffic diversions in Chennai for three days

The Greater Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions in parts of Chennai city on August 6, 11, and 13 for rehearsals

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
August 5, 2022 7:30:47 pm
According to a release from the city police, there will be traffic diversions for three days from 6 am till the closure of rehearsals. (Express Photo)

Ahead of the 76th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 at Fort St. George, the Greater Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions in parts of the city on August 6, 11, and 13 for rehearsals.

According to a release from the city police, there will be traffic diversions for three days from 6 am till the closure of rehearsals.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic, except for those carrying pass.

Vehicles along Kamarajar Salai, which are headed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai, will have to proceed along Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...

Vehicles along Rajaji Salai, which are intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai, have to proceed through NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Those travelling along Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will be diverted along Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, RA Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai, and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

More from Chennai

The Greater Chennai Police have requested the public to cooperate with the arrangement.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:30:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Women's Hockey: India to take on Australia in semis

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

China suspends climate, military talks with US
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China suspends climate, military talks with US

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
ICYMI

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement