Incessant rain in Chennai, traffic congestion reported on city’s outskirts

As Chennai received light to moderate rainfall since Sunday, traffic congestion was reported from a few areas in the city and its suburbs Monday. On the outskirts of Chennai, in Tambaram-Perungalathur, a beeline of vehicles was seen.

Due to #ChennaiRains, Heavy Traffic witnessed at Perungalathur Area near Tambaram in #Chennai

Chennai’s neighbourhood and several other districts in Tamil Nadu have also recorded light to moderate rainfall since Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai Monday said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindugal, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next one to three hours.

According to the forecast by the weather department, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area for the next four days till December 15.

In view of the rain forecast, Villupuram Collector declared a rain holiday for the schools in the district. In Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, a holiday has been declared for schools in a couple of taluks.

In the rainfall recorded by various observatories from 8.30 am to 5.30 am on Monday, Chinnakallar (Coimbatore), and Tiruvallur (Tiruvallur district) recorded the maximum rainfall of 9 cm. Pattukkotai (Thanjavur district) recorded 8 cm followed by Virudhachalam (Cuddalore district), Gomugi Dam (Ariyalur district), and Valparai (Coimbatore district) with 6 cm each.